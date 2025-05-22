Residents in the villages of Seale and Elstead are urgently calling for action to be taken at a dangerous crossroads.
The Littleworth Crossroads on Littleworth Road has long been a hotspot for accidents, and residents fear it's only a matter of time before a serious, life-changing collision, or even a fatality, occurs.
In May 2019, David Turner’s 18-year-old son was T-boned by a Mercedes travelling from Seale towards Elstead.
Mr Turner's son was fortunate to escape with only minor injuries, as the impact struck just in front of the car’s “A” pillar.
“If the incident had happened less than a second later,” he said, “it could have hit level with the driver side door.”
According to Mr Turner, the Mercedes driver’s first words were that they “did not realise there was a junction there.”
In the aftermath of the accident, several residents proposed to Surrey County Council that the existing “give way” markings at the junction be replaced with “stop” lines.
However, they say cabinet member for highways, transport and economic growth, Matt Furniss, was initially misinformed by the Highways Department that such a change was not possible, a conclusion residents argue “was based on an obvious misreading of the Traffic Signs Manual.”
Although road markings were improved a year after the accident, residents insist the junction remains dangerous.
In the past 12 months alone, there have been at least six accidents, including one in which a car crashed through the hedge of resident Judith Harding.
Many more incidents, residents say, go unreported, with locals often discovering debris and clearing it themselves.
Concerned resident Laura Chandler recently contacted Matt Furniss and included MP Jeremy Hunt in her correspondence to once again highlight the issue.
While a highways team was dispatched to trim foliage at the crossroads, some signs remain obstructed. The residents say Mr Furniss has also said he will raise the issue in a meeting with Surrey Police.
Ms Chandler said: “I personally saw the car that was through the hedge at one of the houses. I saw the aftermath of one other crash last year too, and a good friend was involved in the most recent crash.
“We believe drivers are not noticing the give way signs/lines at the junction with Littleworth Road, as they have been flying straight across instead of stopping to check for traffic.
“Drivers have been quoted saying they hadn't even realised it was a crossroads. We wonder whether satnav/Waze/Google Maps guidance (used by non-locals) giving instructions such as ‘continue straight on’ is contributing to the accidents and/or people distracted by their phones?
“The junction is actually well signposted as give way on the approach, but traffic on Littleworth Road is somewhat obscured at the junction, which could also be a factor. Perhaps it needs traffic calming measures or a roundabout installed.
“We wonder whether an entirely different strategy is needed for this crossroads before any road users die.”