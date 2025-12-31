Residents in Surrey and Hampshire are being urged to take extra care as sleet and snow are forecast to move across parts of southern England.
The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning, saying wintry showers could affect the area between midnight and midday on Friday, January 2, with spells lasting two to three hours at a time. Some areas could see up to one to two centimetres of snow, with heavier accumulations possible on higher ground.
Icy patches are likely to form quickly once the sleet and snow clear, particularly on untreated roads and pavements.
Motorists and pedestrians are advised to allow extra time for journeys and to take care, although main routes are expected to be less slippery. Public transport services could also be subject to delays.
Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions before setting off and to carry essential items such as warm clothing, food and water, a torch, an ice scraper and a phone charger.
The Met Office warned that conditions could change quickly and urged people to keep up to date with the latest local forecasts and weather warnings.
