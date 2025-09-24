The A3 southbound is experiencing severe delays following a serious collision near Liphook. The incident, reported at around 1pm, occurred between the A333 and the B2131 London Road turn-off.
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, have been reported attending the scene, and the southbound carriageway has been closed while the incident is managed. Hampshire Police have advised motorists to avoid the area where possible and use alternative routes, with significant delays expected.
Authorities are working to ensure the safety of all involved and to clear the road as quickly as possible. Drivers in the area are urged to allow extra travel time and follow any traffic management in place.
Showing the length of the southbound tailbacks, Herald reader Lachlan Moyle captured a drone photo of the A3 following the crash.
Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
