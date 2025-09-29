A Hampshire chef has been nominated for a prestigious national award, putting a local village pub firmly on the UK culinary map.
Francis Joyce, owner and head chef of The Hanger Freehouse in Oakhanger, has been shortlisted in the One to Watch category of The Staff Canteen Awards 2025, which recognises the country’s rising stars in hospitality.
Francis, who runs the 16th-century pub alongside his wife Clare, said he was delighted to be competing against some of biggest talents in the industry, including chefs from Gordon Ramsay’s eponymous three Michelin-starred restaurant and Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck.
“It’s an incredible honour to be nominated, especially by peers and in the same category as so many incredible chefs and talents from our industry,” he said.
“To make the shortlist through public voting would be amazing, but more than anything, I hope this nomination encourages more guests to come and see what we do here. I’m proud to cook with some of Hampshire’s best local producers and to be part of this village community.”
The Staff Canteen Awards are unique in being entirely nominated and voted for by the hospitality industry itself, with no judging panels or sponsor influence. Last year, almost 50,000 votes were cast across eight categories.
The winners will be announced at a live ceremony at London’s Scotland House on 10 November.
Since taking over The Hanger in 2022, Francis and Clare have transformed the historic pub into a destination dining spot.
With a light-filled dining room, seasonal menus celebrating local suppliers, and a cosy bar serving Hampshire ales, gins and cocktails, the pub has quickly earned a reputation for quality and creativity.
Francis and Clare have more than 20 years’ experience in hospitality across London, Bath and Hampshire, including the Thomas Lord in West Meon and The Bath Pub Company.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.