Rail passengers and motorists across Surrey and Hampshire face weeks of disruption as Network Rail engineers complete the final stage of the Portsmouth Direct signalling upgrade between Farncombe and Petersfield.
The programme, running between September 27 and November 13, includes line closures on the Guildford-to-Havant route and a series of temporary road closures at nine level crossings.
Once finished, signalling control will transfer to the Basingstoke Railway Operating Centre, enabling faster and more efficient train management. Testing will also begin on 90 new signals and 17 new signalling equipment buildings installed along the line.
Nine level crossings between Farncombe and Liss are being modernised with new safety technology, including obstacle detection and CCTV systems. CCTV monitoring allows signallers to check crossings and lower barriers when it is safe to do so.
Ahead of the new signals being commissioned, services between Guildford and Havant will be disrupted over four weekends, followed by a nine-day closure. The dates are:
- September 27–28
- October 4–5
- October 11–12
- October 18–19
- October 25–November 2 (nine-day closure)
Passengers are advised to check before travelling, as services will be revised and journeys may take longer than usual. Network Rail said the works will deliver a more reliable service in the long term.
Road closures at level crossings will be staggered to reduce disruption, with the first beginning at Liss Common on September 27 and the final works due to conclude at Farncombe West on November 13. The closures are:
- Liss Common: September 27–October 24
- Kings Fernsden: October 4–24
- Princes Bridge: October 11–25
- Milford: October 18–November 2
- Petersfield: October 25–November 2 (night-time, 10 p.m.–6 a.m.)
- Liss: October 26–November 2
- Sheet: October 25–November 2 and November 8–9
- Farncombe East: October 25–November 2 (night-time, 10 p.m.–6 a.m.)
- Farncombe West: October 25–November 13
Until the works are complete, staff will be on site around the clock to ensure safety for road and rail users.
Mark Goodall, Network Rail’s Wessex route director, speaking on behalf of Network Rail and South Western Railway, said: “We appreciate that there is never a good time to close the railway and we’re sorry for the disruption this will cause.
“However, these closures are essential to complete the vital upgrade of the Portsmouth Direct line. By carrying out the majority of work during the Autumn half-term – when fewer people travel – we can minimise disruption while delivering long-term benefits.
“Drivers in the area will need to plan ahead and will need to take alternative routes when the roads around level crossings are closed.”
The upgrades will result in slightly longer barrier downtimes at some crossings, though Network Rail said the improvements would significantly reduce the risk of accidents and injuries. The increases are:
- Liss Common – 2 minutes, 2 seconds
- Kings Fernsden – 2 minutes, 24 seconds
- Princes Bridge – 1 minute, 38 seconds
- Milford – 1 minute, 48 seconds
- Petersfield – 6 seconds
- Sheet – 2 minutes, 23 seconds
