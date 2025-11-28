Surrey’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has defended police officer’s drop in morale, pointing to public and media criticism of the force.
Only 57 percent of police officers believe they are making a difference to the police force, according to a new report, but PCC Lisa Townsend said the drop reflects wider tensions between the force and the field.
Speaking at a Surrey Police and Crime Panel on November 27, Ms Townsend said: “It doesn’t matter what this job you’re in, if the profession that you do is being attacked by the public, is being attacked in the news, attacked by colleagues or other people- there is an inevitable correlation in terms of morale.”
Ms Townsend also said Surrey’s proximity to the Met Police “that features in the news on a regular basis” may also be influencing officer’s perceptions.
“Our officers feel that. They see police officers being attacked and it’s not surprising they are not completely immune to feeling that themselves,” she added.
But Ms Townsend warned against assuming pressure is spread evenly across the force. “We’ve got to be careful about treating it as a single… as a uniform [experience] across all police officers or police staff.”
Backlogs in the justice process, not feeling adequately equipped and workload were also cited as another frustration for police officers, potentially chipping away at morale.
Nearly 66 per cent of officers said they were unable to finish tasks on time, according to council documents.
Despite the uncertainty of local government reorganisation and the government scrapping the PCC role in 2028, Ms Townsend stressed that officer numbers remain strong.
She added: “We would never have enough police officers to deal with everything every member of the public will want to deal with. It is always going to be an issue.
“Police officers are always going to be under a certain amount of pressure, as everyone in the public sector.”
The Commissioner said work to improve retention and reduce stress is making progress but a tough reality remains: the demand continues to feel high and work-life balance remains “the most common reason for leaving the force”.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.