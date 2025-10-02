James set himself the extraordinary challenge of running them all, covering more than 185 kilometres (115 miles) of gruelling courses and hundreds of obstacles, raising more than £2,900 for the Forces Employment Charity.
The charity provides life-long employment support for armed services leavers, veterans, reservists, and their families, empowering them to build a new future and a meaningful civilian career.
From London to Scotland — and even the World’s Toughest Mudder, where James battled through 24 hours of obstacles and more than 100km of distance — he has taken on every course and conquered them.
James’ final test came at the London South event on September 20, where his 16-year-old son Leon joined him. Running his first-ever Tough Mudder, Leon completed the full course at his dad’s side, making for an unforgettable finish.
For James, who served as a weapons technician in the RAF and deployed to Afghanistan, ending the challenge alongside his son was the perfect finale.
“Crossing that final line with Leon was a proud moment I’ll never forget. Sixteen years ago, I was a young serviceman — now I’ve run shoulder to shoulder with my son as he begins his own journey. It’s been an incredible year,” he said.
“However, this year hasn’t just been about fitness. It’s been about showing my son — and others — what’s possible and making sure veterans and their families never get left behind.”
Leon, who will begin training at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate in 2026, says completing his first Tough Mudder alongside his dad was the ideal way to step into that tradition.
“It was brutal — but worth every second. Dad’s shown me what the Forces can give you: discipline, community, and opportunity. Running that course together is my first step towards following in those footsteps,” he said.
Alongside this fundraising feat, James continues to support the Armed Forces community through his work with the British Compressed Air Society (BCAS), employing and mentoring apprentices and veterans.
The Forces Employment Charity’s chief executive Alistair Halliday, said: “James has pushed himself to extraordinary lengths this year, and to see his son Leon stand with him for the final Tough Mudder is a powerful reminder of the strength and continuity within the Armed Forces community.
Their challenge in support of the Forces Employment Charity is more than a test of endurance — it’s a statement of commitment to those who serve, and those who have served.
“Thanks to fundraisers like James and Leon, we can continue delivering our life-changing support to help the Armed Forces community live with purpose.”
Tough Mudder is a gruelling endurance event featuring a muddy obstacle course designed to test physical strength, stamina, and teamwork.
