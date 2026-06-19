Residents and businesses across Surrey and the South East are being invited to have their say on plans to build a third runway at Heathrow Airport.
The Government consultation, which opened on Thursday, June 18, will run until September 1 and forms part of the process leading to a final planning decision expected in 2029.
The Government said expansion of the airport could create more than 60,000 jobs, improve transport links and strengthen international passenger and freight connections.
The proposals, however, will face opposition from some Surrey and Hampshire residents, with concerns previously raised about aircraft noise, air quality, road congestion and the environmental impact of Heathrow expansion.
The consultation will seek views from residents, businesses, community groups and the aviation industry on how a third runway could be delivered while meeting requirements on noise, air quality, climate change and economic growth.
Any future expansion scheme will be assessed against a number of conditions, including compatibility with the UK's legally binding climate targets, compliance with air quality standards and measures to ensure noise levels do not worsen for local communities.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: "We're a government of builders, not blockers, taking the steps needed to unlock billions in investment, boost growth, and create thousands of local jobs.
"Today's consultation is a positive step towards realising the benefits of a third runway, by giving businesses, communities and the public the chance to help shape this key project at one of the world's most successful hub airports."
The Government estimates that an expanded Heathrow could deliver more than £40 billion in economic benefits to the UK, with up to 40 percent of those benefits expected to be felt outside London and the South East.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "An expanded Heathrow would support more than 60,000 good local jobs and deliver up to £42 billion in benefits to the UK, strengthening vital links and improving connectivity across the country."
The independent Climate Change Committee will be formally consulted as part of the process to assess how airport expansion could be delivered within the UK's net zero commitments.
The Government said any scheme must have a clear strategy for creating jobs and delivering economic benefits, while remaining within legal limits on air quality and meeting requirements on noise and climate change.
Heathrow handled a record 84 million passengers last year and remains the world's busiest two-runway airport.
The consultation on the Heathrow Expansion National Policy Statement is available online and closes on Tuesday, September 1.
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