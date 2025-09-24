A Godalming charity gig aiming to raise awareness of knife crime and honour the memory of 17-year-old Charlie Cosser takes place this Saturday, 27 September, at The Borough Hall.
Together We Can 2025 is the second event organised by local resident Adrian White, who was inspired by the story of Charlie and the promise made by his father, Martin, after Charlie was fatally stabbed at a house party in July 2023.
Martin vowed to raise awareness about the devastating impact of knife crime, a mission which became the heart of Charlie’s Promise — a charity dedicated to preventing knife crime and supporting affected families.
Martin said: “The impact on the whole family is immeasurable; the words do not exist to describe our loss and what it has done to us. ‘Cheeks’ was the heartbeat of our family, cheeky and charming from day one. The charity keeps Charlie alive and gives him the legacy he deserves. It’s Charlie that gives me the strength to do it, and if even one person’s life can be saved, then that’s Charlie doing that, not me.”
Organiser Adrian White said: “Although we are raising money for Charlie’s Promise, my main aim is to raise awareness and bring the community together to remember Charlie and support his family.”
