An East Hampshire club has been left with a gaping hole at its heart as a “kind and lovely” lynchpin with a passion for pool, care and community has died in hospital.
You could say that Matt Budd was part of the furniture at Bordon Working Men’s Club, but that would surely be underplaying his central role at the Alma Road venue.
He was really part of its foundations, as there was a barely a role the loyal member and Liverpool supporter didn’t have at the club, from bar worker and vice-president to committee member and occasional cleaner.
So when the former Mill Chase pupil died on Sunday afternoon (May 25), his friends and colleagues at Bordon WMC were among those who led the tributes to the 40-year-old.
“For the passion he had towards Bordon club we will always be grateful, and our hearts break for Matthew’s family,” said the club with “great sadness”.
“We will miss you terribly, Matt, and you’ll never walk alone.”
Matt, who died peacefully in Royal Surrey County Hospital following a short spell in ICU, was involved in hospitality in every sense of the word.
A welcoming, chatty and fun man who loved to joke and banter in the pool and snooker room, especially on football matters, the former Alton college student also listed spells at the Holly Bush, Old Thorns and Tesco Bordon on his CV.
Being on the Bordon WMC committee, he also brought experience to the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League in joining their set-up. He played a big part in the league’s 2023 presentation night arrangements, with his counterparts planning a tribute for the hotshot at their forthcoming AGM.
But helping was what the “kind, unselfish and lovely soul with the most caring heart” did: He forever had reason to hold his head up high.