Triple fff Brewery is celebrating global recognition after its flagship beer, Alton’s Pride, was named World’s Best Bitter (under 4.5 percent) at the prestigious 2025 World Beer Awards.
In addition to this global accolade, Alton’s Pride also secured the title of UK’s Best Bitter, triumphing over some of the finest beers brewed across England.
This latest success adds to a long list of accolades for Alton’s Pride, which has previously been named Nation’s Best Bottled British Ale (under 6.4 percent) by SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers) and was crowned Supreme Champion Beer of Britain by CAMRA in 2008.
“We are absolutely thrilled with this award,” said Xen Gladstone, managing director at Triple fff Brewery.
“To win national recognition is an honour in itself, but to be crowned the world’s best is truly thrilling and a testament to Graham’s skill as a brewer.
“We are incredibly proud to put Four Marks, Alton and Hampshire firmly on the global brewing map. To our knowledge, this is the first time a Hampshire beer has ever won a World’s Best title.”
Triple fff was founded in 1997 in Four Marks by Graham Trott who to this day is head brewer.
The brewery takes its name from the musical term fortissimo – meaning “extremely loud.”
Music is central to the brewery’s identity, inspiring not only the name but also many of its beers, including its best-seller Moondance (named after Van Morrison), Nothing Else Matters (Metallica), Satisfaction (The Rolling Stones) and Jagged Little Pilsner (Alanis Morissette).
The brewery says it aims to blend “consistency with creativity”.
Triple fff also produces its pilot kit, which produces 20 kegs per batch and is known to run competitions to select the names of new beers.
