Shocking footage shows the moment a Mercedes driver carried out a reckless overtake, which left another motorist with life-changing injuries.
Attila Nagy told police he was forced to swerve into oncoming traffic because a fox had run out of woodland and onto the busy A320 in Guildford, Surrey.
But when police reviewed the 43-year-old's own dashcam they found no evidence of an animal - and instead saw him swerving past a Honda and into the path of a BMW.
While Nagy and the driver of the Honda escaped without injury, the driver of the BMW had to be removed from their vehicle with support from Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.
They were subsequently taken to hospital with serious internal injuries and will require medication to treat this for the rest of their life, Surrey Police said.
Later, in questioning, Nagy changed his story and said his decision to attempt an overtake was due to the Honda driver not travelling at an appropriate speed, the force added.
The motorist, of Knaphill, Surrey was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on January 6 after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison, alongside a driving ban of 2 years and 10 months, with the requirement to sit a retest to get his driving licence back.
PC Pat Nixon said of the incident, which took place in February last year: “This collision could have ended very differently. Nagy’s actions showed a complete disregard for the safety of others on the road and could have had fatal consequences.
“He showed no remorse for his behaviour, claiming a fox was the cause of the collision.
“Our investigation showed this to be a lie. I am glad we have brought some justice and closure for the victim in this case who was travelling home innocently.
“Dangerous or careless driving is one of the ‘fatal five’ factors which are considered the main causes of serious injury or fatal collisions on our roads.
“Anyone who commits these offences could be the reason why a loved one doesn't make it home. Is it really worth your freedom?”
