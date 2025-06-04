Waverley Borough Council is moving forward with a review scheme for homeowners who believe they were wrongly charged under the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).
The discretionary scheme would cover charges related to residential extensions or annexes.
Proposals are due to go before the council’s Executive on July 1, with full details expected on June 12. The Overview and Scrutiny Committee will examine the plans on June 23.
The move follows sustained public concern over how CIL regulations—part of a national planning policy designed to ensure developers contribute to local infrastructure—have been applied in Waverley.
In recent months, the council has faced criticism from residents who say they were unfairly penalised due to the complex and inflexible nature of the existing rules.
The issue has been particularly sensitive in cases involving modest home improvements that unexpectedly triggered significant charges or surcharges.
Cllr Liz Townsend, Waverley Borough Council’s portfolio holder for planning and economic development, acknowledged the stress caused by the existing system.
“We know that the Community Infrastructure Levy legislation has been a source of stress and concern for some of our residents who believe they have been unjustly charged and unfairly penalised by these complex and inflexible rules.
“I want to assure them that we are absolutely committed to addressing those concerns through a fair and transparent review process,” she said.
“This is a new process for the council, and we have taken independent legal advice to ensure our approach is both robust and fair.
“I want to thank residents for their patience as we necessarily progress through the council’s formal committees. This work is progressing at pace, and we’re on track to deliver a process that reflects the values of fairness, transparency and accountability.”
Initial options for the scheme were presented to political group leaders and other key members on June 4. All proposed models include a review mechanism involving one or more independent persons who are unconnected with the council, in order to maintain impartiality and ensure public trust in the outcome.
Waverley Borough Council has confirmed that it sought external legal guidance to ensure any review process complies with national legislation while providing a reasonable avenue for residents to challenge decisions.
Pending approval by the Executive in early July, the council aims to implement the new scheme later this summer and has committed to keeping residents informed throughout the process.
