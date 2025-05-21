Waverley Borough Council has taken ownership of the first two properties in a new 26-home affordable housing scheme in Chiddingfold — marking a significant step in its pledge to deliver high-quality homes for local people.
The semi-detached homes at Turners Mead stand on the site of five derelict lock-up garages and are the first of a broader project to regenerate brownfield sites across the village. Built by Feltham Construction, all 26 properties will offer energy-efficient living at rents local residents can afford — helping meet both the borough’s housing and climate targets.
Fitted with air-source heat pumps, solar panels and high-grade insulation, the homes achieve an A energy rating, and each includes private front and rear gardens, a garden shed, and generous interior space that exceeds minimum national standards.
Councillor Janet Crowe, Waverley’s Portfolio Holder for Housing Delivery, said: "These new homes represent just what we want to achieve in Waverley — sustainable, high-quality housing that meets the real needs of our communities. By regenerating underused sites like this, we're not only building places people can be proud to live in but also protecting our countryside and working towards our climate goals. I'm excited for the families moving in and look forward to seeing the rest of the development take shape over the coming year."
The remaining 24 homes, spread across four sites in Chiddingfold, are due to be completed in stages over the next year.
Guy Thomas, Construction Manager for Feltham Construction, said: “Despite some logistical challenges, the build has progressed well. We’re grateful for the patience of the community and look forward to delivering the rest of the homes.”
The development is part of a wider push by the council to make better use of redundant land without sacrificing greenfield sites — a strategy central to both its housing and environmental policies.