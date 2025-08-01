There’s a buzz on the farm in Frensham as volunteers are dishing the dirt to help save Britain’s pollinators.
Plans to create a wildlflower haven at Pierrepont Farm are blossoming as support is growing for a nationwide Countryside Regeneration Trust (CRT) initiative.
Volunteers are looking to raise £5,000 to transform a patch of overgrown scrubland into a thriving habitat for bees, butterflies, hoverflies and other essential insects through the CRT’s Wildflowers for Pollinators Appeal.
One of the volunteers is Brian Lavers. He joined the CRT’s volunteering programme at Pierrepont Farm 17 years ago and has been a Friend of the Trust for a further six.
Brian said: “The corner of the field where we plan to create the wildflower meadow haven has never been farmed as it was viewed as unproductive.
“It’s the ideal place for a wildflower meadow. There are quite a few species already springing up.
“Pollinators are so extremely important and anything that can be done to increase their numbers is worthwhile.”
“It’s getting out into the countryside, doing something useful and enjoying good company. I could not think of anything nicer.”
Volunteer manager, Leslie Hackett, says hearing from volunteers like Brian is exactly what makes the CRT’s conservation projects so powerful.
She said: “Our volunteers are at the heart of this appeal and the idea came from them.
“It’s their passion and commitment that will turn a neglected area of the farm into a thriving wildflower haven. It's wonderful to see the community coming together to give nature a helping hand.”
The work is scheduled to begin in late winter/early spring, giving the CRT time to prepare the site and ensure the right conditions for the first wildflowers to flourish.
If you would like to support the appeal or volunteer visit www.thecrt.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.