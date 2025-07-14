Barbecues were being lit on a tinder-dry common as a fire was devastating 2.6 hectares of priceless heathland just a few miles away in Thursley.
Conservationists and council figures have pleaded with visitors not to light BBQs or campfires on common sites in Waverley Borough as there is a very real risk of wildfires.
The message comes in the aftermath of last Saturday’s fire on Hankley Common with experts fearing the amphibian and wildlife-rich site will take years to recover.
Surrey Fire & Rescue had 16 appliances onsite and the blaze covered eight hectares at one stage.
Crews battled intense heat but their incredible efforts, which continued well into the following day, managed to restrict the worst of the damage.
While the cause is still under investigation at the time of writing WBC says its rangers disposed of several BBQs at Frensham Great Pond and Common over the weekend.
The site is similar to Hankley Common while the prolonged dry spell means there’s a severe risk or wildfires breaking out.
So their message is clear: No BBQs or campfires and absolutely no excuse for starting one with perpetrators facing a £100 fixed penalty notice.
Crews worked throughout the night on Hankley Common with six appliances remaining on the scene the following afternoon with crews dampening the perimeter and dealing with hotspots.
Sadly, the area is also one of the best sites for reptiles in Surrey and the damage will take decades to recover according to the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation group. They were previously in a celebratory mood as the fire took place a fortnight after the Wealden Heaths site was designated as a National Nature Reserve.
“Once it is safe to do so ARC staff will attempt reptile rescues,” said a spokesperson for the group before thanking the “amazing” Surrey Fire & Rescue Service.
