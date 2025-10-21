The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across the South East of England, including Surrey and Hampshire, ahead of an incoming storm expected to hit the UK on Thursday, October 23.
Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and hazardous travel conditions, with forecasters warning of possible delays to road, rail, and public transport services.
Drivers are being urged to take extra care due to surface water and spray on roads, which may increase the risk of accidents and extend journey times.
The Met Office also warned that flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible in the worst affected areas.
While the storm has yet to be officially named, it could potentially be called “Storm Bram”, after Dracula author Bram Stoker, if it meets the Met Office's criteria for naming.
The South East is not the only area set to be impacted. Coastal regions on both the east and west of the UK may experience strong winds, bringing a risk of disruption to travel and infrastructure.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air, and ferry services are affected.”
Forecasters also warned of possible damage to buildings, power cuts, and danger to life from large waves, flying debris, or beach material being thrown onto sea fronts and coastal roads.
There is a small chance that roads and bridges in some areas could close if conditions worsen.
The yellow warning is currently in place for Thursday, with further updates expected as the situation develops.
