“My mind is not feeling very well.” Those are the words spoken by Alan Partridge in the first episode of his TV mockumentary series How Are You? It’s Alan.
Whilst gloriously cringeworthy for the most part, he does, in his usual bumbling way around Norwich, highlight the existence of the “invisible monster”. It is very cleverly done.
Last weekend, at NAPA Auto Parts in Alton, I heard about Ben, the charity dedicated to supporting people in the motor industry — helping them speak up when they’re struggling and to accept help when it’s needed.
The Farm Safety Foundation, better known as Yellow Wellies, exists to challenge attitudes around farm safety and mental health among younger farmers. When I met them recently, they told me how unprecedented pressures farmers are facing have seen wellbeing levels in farming fall.
When I was employment minister, I came across a number of initiatives to support mental health, especially in the construction sector. Mind has also done sector-specific research and set out five practical steps — including “toolbox talks” and having a mental health first aider — in Building Mental Health.
These are three sectors which, of course, employ many men and many women, but historically have been associated with having quite a male workforce. They are sectors where, 20 years ago, there wasn’t much talk about mental health.
According to the Office for National Statistics, suicide is the biggest killer of under-55s in the UK, and 75 percent of those who die by suicide are men. There is a particular concentration in certain sectors, including construction.
Mental ill health is also a challenge for multiple sectors in terms of lost working days. The charity Ben estimates that mental ill health costs automotive employers more than £1 billion a year.
Mental health problems are also the fastest-growing contributor to people falling out of the labour market altogether.
This is a problem twice over because, for most people with a manageable mental health condition — obviously there are exceptions — it is better to be at work: being around others, and with the structure, routine, purpose and wage that employment brings.
We will all feel anxious or down at times, but it can become a problem if these feelings get entrenched and start to affect our daily lives. Sport, hobbies and purposeful interests can play a big role in improving mental wellbeing, along with all sorts of group and community activities.
Organisations like Ben and Yellow Wellies are helping to shift the sands, but it is good for all of us, in our workplaces, our communities and our families, to check in with those around us.
The NHS offers simple, practical advice on how to support each other, starting with something as simple as “suggest doing an activity together or spend time just being with them”. Search “Every Mind Matters” for more.
