The political drama surrounding Labour’s leadership has somewhat overshadowed another major Westminster event – the setting out of the Government’s forward legislative programme in the King’s Speech.
Given the turmoil on the government benches, many people may reasonably wonder what happens if the Prime Minister who authored the programme is replaced before much of it is even implemented.
There is far too much to cover in one column, but several proposals stand out as particularly relevant to people in East Hampshire.
The Police Reform Bill could see the creation of so-called ‘mega forces’, with Hampshire Constabulary potentially merged with other forces outside our county into a single regional organisation serving around 10 million people.
I worry that a force of this scale would be prone to prioritising larger towns and cities at the expense of rural communities.
Supporters argue the reforms would improve efficiency and allow police to tackle modern crime more effectively across borders, both nationally and internationally.
But of course we already have the National Crime Agency, Regional Organised Crime Units, and regional Economic Crime units.
These policing changes come hot on the heels of Local Government Reorganisation - another costly and disruptive exercise that many residents struggle to see the need for at a time when there are far greater national priorities.
Current plans would see communities such as Horndean, Clanfield and Rowlands Castle grouped into a new authority alongside Portsmouth and Havant. The rest of East Hampshire would become part of a vast new Mid Hampshire Unitary Authority.
Another major bill is the Education for All Bill, which would introduce reforms to special educational needs provision in England’s schools.
This includes changes to Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) and to how support levels for children are assessed.
Given the growing pressures on families and schools alike, these reforms will need very careful scrutiny. I have heard concerns from many local families and recently put in my own submission to Ministers.
For East Hampshire’s visitor economy, the proposed Overnight Visitor Levy Bill could also have significant implications.
The legislation would allow mayors to introduce a tax on overnight stays in hotels and other accommodation. I say “allow” but the worry is that in future central government will allocate funds to areas on the basis they could levy the tax.
This comes at a time when the hospitality sector is already under enormous pressure from rising labour and tax costs, and as a country we are losing market share in international tourism.
The Financial Services and Markets Bill may be promising for us locally if it includes new powers to protect access to banking services following widespread branch closures.
Businesses across the country are already facing increased operating costs. The latest unemployment figures showed unemployment rising to five percent, while vacancies continue to fall - further signs of a weakening labour market.
Ultimately, how many of the Government’s 37 bills actually reach the statute book remains to be seen. After all, the last parliamentary session produced no shortage of delays, reversals and U-turns.
Whether this programme delivers meaningful reform or simply more political turbulence is something Parliament, and the country, will discover soon enough.
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