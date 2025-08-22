There’s a remarkable Bible story in Matthew’s Gospel, which came to mind last week when we were with family, and one of them, a keen fisherman, went to the pier in the evening with his son, and cast his line into the sea.
Within minutes the line tugged and up came a good-sized mackerel. You should have seen the whooping and jumping for joy.
In a similar way, my wife and little granddaughter dipped a net in our tiny wildlife pond and immediately caught a shiny newt.
There is something special about fishing into the unknown and catching a little creature, which is probably why any quay side is lined with youngsters with crab lines bated with bacon.
I was reminded of the story of Simon Peter and Jesus. The men came to Peter collecting the temple tax. They asked: “Does your teacher not pay the temple tax?
Simon Peter said “yes”, and when he went into the house.
Jesus anticipated him, saying: “What do you think, Simon? From whom do the kings of the earth take taxes, from their sons or strangers?’
Simon said to him: “From strangers.”
Jesus said to him: “Then the sons are free. Nevertheless, lest we offend them, go to the sea, cast in a hook, and take the first fish you catch. When you open its mouth, you will find a piece of money; take that and give it to them for me and you.”
I love this story. It is full of wonder. Imagine being Peter opening the mouth of the fish and finding that coin. Talk about faith being grown!
With the Lord there is always plenty enough for your needs. Picture yourself getting a tax bill from HMRC and feeling God is telling you to go to your greenhouse, to lift the third pot on the left, under which you find the cash to pay what you owe.
I guess you would be thinking deeply about the wondrous provision of God for you, and maybe even smiling at his humour.
Not only does Peter find the coin, but he also hears Jesus calling him a son. That’s a wonderful revelation. He hears that he is accepted as a child of God.
It is so good to know we are accepted and included in God’s family - one of his children. I wonder if you have discovered that for yourself?
