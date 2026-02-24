Over Christmas and into the New Year, the churches of Petersfield have been working together.
We began with the carol service at the Festival Hall and, in January, came together again in prayer for the world and for our community.
We represent different denominations, but we all believe in one God. Our services may follow different traditions, yet we share the same faith. To the outside world, we are simply the church.
We are also a family, supporting one another through good times and bad, through illness and loss. It is a wonderful thing to have the care and support of one another. Like all families, we experience moments of friendship and moments when we do not always agree, after all, we are human.
But when guidance, love and prayer are needed, we are stronger than any building’s foundation. We may not personally know those we pray for, but through faith we find closeness and connection through the love of our Father God.
February is often known as the month of love, when people express commitment through romantic gestures. Instead, I invite you to pause and think about the friends and family members in your life whom you love.
Why not take them out, send a card or make a call? Sometimes we take those closest to us for granted, and sometimes we can feel alone even when surrounded by others.
So this February, take time to be with those you love. Keep your family — whether by blood or by choice — close, and share your love with those around you.
