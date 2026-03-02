As Jesus hung on the cross, he cried out: “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”
These words echo Psalm 22, which many Christians understand as a prophetic reflection on Jesus’ death. Jewish listeners at the time would have recognised the wider context of the psalm and its progression from despair to hope.
The opening verses (1–2) express deep anguish and a sense of abandonment. Verses 3–5 move into praise and trust in God, recalling His faithfulness to earlier generations.
Verses 6–8 reflect humiliation and rejection, mirroring Jesus’ suffering as he was mocked and despised. Verses 9–10 affirm God’s presence from conception and birth, recognising God as Lord throughout life.
Verse 11 acknowledges human distress and isolation, while verses 12–13 describe spiritual enemies closing in. Verses 14, 15 and 17 portray the physical suffering associated with crucifixion, including the strain on the body and the loss of blood — significant in Jewish teaching, where blood represents life.
Verse 18 refers to the casting of lots for clothing, a detail recorded in the Gospel accounts.
From verses 19–21, the psalm turns again to prayer and praise. Verse 22 points toward proclamation and renewed hope, while verses 23–24 call both Jews and Gentiles to praise God, affirming that suffering has not been ignored.
The closing verses (26–31) end in worship and declaration, culminating in the words: “He has done it” — a proclamation of fulfilment and righteousness for generations yet to come.
