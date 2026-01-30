Before I sat down to write this contribution, I was very much aware of how often in the past my thoughts have been influenced by the rather gloomy news reports we seem to receive daily about the state of the world today.
Determined to start from a different viewpoint, I decided to take a coffee break and look for more positive inspiration. Unfortunately, along with the coffee, I picked up today’s newspaper and began to read — a big mistake.
I was reminded of a song written by Noel Richards and Gerald Coates entitled Great Is the Darkness That Covers the Earth, which I think just about sums it up.
It is no wonder so many people feel depressed and lacking in hope. As my mother used to say, “It’s enough to drive you to drink.” But there is a better place to go — scripture.
There have been many books written in the past few years about the power of positive thinking. Apparently you can “think yourself well” or “think yourself rich”.
I am certainly sceptical about that, but I do know that scripture encourages us to change our thinking. The Apostle Paul wrote in Colossians 3:1–2: “Therefore, if you have been raised with Christ, keep seeking the things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.”
He also wrote in Philippians 4:8: “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is dignified, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable — if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise — consider these things.”
If we are fully trusting in Christ, no matter what is happening in the world or in our own personal lives, we can still experience “the peace of God which surpasses all understanding”.
Just before He was arrested, Jesus spoke these words to the disciples in John 16:33: “These things I have spoken to you, so that in me you may have peace. In the world you have tribulation, but take courage; I have overcome the world.”
There may not be much to encourage us in this world, but maybe we just need to change our focus.
