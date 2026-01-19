This is a good time of year for noticing. I still walk habitual routes, now with the dogs. It’s January, so snowdrops are afoot, in the vanguard of spring as the days grow ever so slightly longer. The white ovals have slipped free of their protective buds and are nodding to the leaf mould; by the time you read this, they will be open bells.Catkins, too: some still tight, like grubs squirming from bare twigs; others already long, open streamers catching the wind. The stream runs clear. I hope for a kingfisher.