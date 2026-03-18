What is truth?
As described in John 8:37, Jesus’s answer to this question was: “You say that I am a king. In fact, the reason I was born and came into the world is to testify to the truth. Everyone on the side of truth listens to me.”
“What is truth?” That was the response which Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor, gave to Jesus, when confronted with the Lord’s proposition above.
In this curious biblical account, the historically powerful politician appears to be questioning his metaphysical foundation and worldview in the presence of Lord of the Universe.
Just as Pilate sincerely mused over 2,000 years ago, so must we consider every day - one of the biggest questions we can ask ourselves; ‘what is truth’?
Almost constantly, if even subliminally, we sort through and reevaluate packets of information and experience to wrestle with our worldview.
Often, these can be triggered by world events and what we hear in the news. The smaller questions we dwell on eventually build into bigger ones. Where does the universe come from? What is my place in it? Are purpose and morality real objective things?
Meanwhile, it does not appear coincidental that there exists a correlation between the Gen-Z uplift in church attendance and a society which has become bereft of truth.
For some time now, the foundations, grasp and value of truth have been diluted to nothing, partially owing to the political leadership across the world, which regular manipulates truth and abuses its voter base for popular gain.
I recently spoke to a friend who has been engaging in street evangelism in Bournemouth. He tells me that he has been speaking to scores of teenagers on the streets about Christianity, and that one common trend arises in discussion. They all feel that no one tells the truth anymore and are not sure who they can trust.
Who would have thought that Pontius Pilate’s question would echo throughout history.
For the teenager in Bournemouth and in the UK, a nation blessed yet forgetful of its rich Christian heritage, just as it was 2,000 years ago for Pontius Pilate, the answer is right there in front of our faces.
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