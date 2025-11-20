The pond at Buriton is a well-known and pretty landmark.
Recently it has become full of silt, so much so that the fish have very shallow water to swim in. The water looks toxic, brown and murky and it seems as if life in and around the pond is struggling to thrive.
By dredging the pond and removing the silt, the water will be much deeper, cleaner and fresher again, there will be more space for new life to return and thrive.
When I heard the good news that the pond was going to be dredged, I wondered if God was saying something to me.
The Bible says that the visible natural world around us speaks of the invisible, eternal world. Some of us may feel overwhelmed and trapped by over busy lives. The dredging of the pond may be symbolic of clearing out the rubbish that has subtly choked us, to make space to live and thrive, for our own wellbeing and spiritual lives.
‘We do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal.’
So, the next time you come to the pond at Buriton, pause awhile and reflect on looking for the invisible and eternal, where God can make a deeper space in our own lives to thrive and bless others.
You are always welcome to visit St. Mary’s church which is next to the pond and is open every day for quiet prayer and reflection.
