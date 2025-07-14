In Haslemere, several events on Lion Green have made for a fantastic run of summer activities, while in Liphook, the carnival fun day brought the streets alive with music, colour and celebration. The Friends of Beacon Hill School had their own summer party and in the Parish Council was out in force at Lindford. Cadets and Scouts have run stalls across the area with the kind of enthusiasm only young people can bring. And in Hale and Badshot Lea, I’ve seen first-hand the energy that volunteers pour into everything from setting up gazebos to running raffle tables.