One of the hottest days of the year, and I found myself at the Tilford village fete, speaking to local groups, enjoying a slice of fruitcake from the WI, and hearing all about the Tilbourne Players’ upcoming Wind in the Willows production. It was a brilliant afternoon and a reminder of just how much behind-the-scenes effort goes into making these events feel so effortless.
It’s been that way across the constituency all year. From Christmas markets to spring fairs and now summer fetes, the community calendar hasn’t missed a beat. I’ve been lucky to attend events in villages, recently at Churt, Frensham and The Bourne, each with their own character but all driven by the same community spirit.
In Haslemere, several events on Lion Green have made for a fantastic run of summer activities, while in Liphook, the carnival fun day brought the streets alive with music, colour and celebration. The Friends of Beacon Hill School had their own summer party and in the Parish Council was out in force at Lindford. Cadets and Scouts have run stalls across the area with the kind of enthusiasm only young people can bring. And in Hale and Badshot Lea, I’ve seen first-hand the energy that volunteers pour into everything from setting up gazebos to running raffle tables.
It’s easy to take these occasions for granted – the bunting, the cake stalls, the games on the green – but they’re not spontaneous. They happen because people care enough to organise them, give up their time, and make them happen year after year. That’s something worth recognising – and protecting.
It’s also a good reminder that politics doesn’t only happen in Parliament. It happens in church halls, school fields, village greens and community centres. Whether it’s the Women’s Institute, a local small business, or a drama group putting on a play, these are the institutions that hold us together. Supporting them – not just turning up, but listening and helping, is part of what public service means to me.
As your MP, I see it as my role to champion the people and organisations that quietly keep our community going. That means celebrating what’s going well, but also making sure local voices are heard when services fall short or funding doesn’t reach where it’s needed. That balance – of pride and purpose – is something I’ll always try to bring to this role.
As we head into August and the summer schedule begins to wind down, there’s still plenty going on. If you’ve ever thought about getting involved in something local, now’s a great time to do it.
To everyone who’s helped make these events happen – thank you. You’ve brought people together, lifted spirits, and shown what our community is capable of.
