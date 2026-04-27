Across our area – from Farnham and Bordon to Haslemere, Liphook, and our surrounding villages – the impact of fly-tipping is obvious. It damages our environment, creates health risks, and leaves taxpayers to cover the cost of clearing it up. As a result, people justifiably want to see action. That’s why I, along with other local Conservative representatives, have been raising this with our Police and Crime Commissioners, and I’m now pleased to see progress at a national level.