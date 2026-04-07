Over the past year, I have consistently raised the issue of broadband and mobile connectivity across the constituency, guided directly by your feedback.
Time and again, residents and businesses across the Farnham & Bordon patch tell me the same thing: patchy signal, slow speeds and unreliable connections are not just frustrating, they are holding people back.
Whether it is working from home, running a business, accessing public services or simply staying in touch with family, this is essential infrastructure, and our area is being left behind.
That is why I have launched a petition calling for faster, more reliable broadband across our constituency.
Ahead of my next meeting with the Minister on April 14, this is a crucial opportunity to show the strength of local feeling. The more people who sign, the harder it is for Government to ignore us. If you want to see real change, I strongly urge you to add your name today.
On broadband, rollout plans are continuing, but there has been a clear and concerning shift at national level.
I believe the Labour Government has delayed key deadlines for the Project Gigabit subsidy scheme, creating uncertainty for communities still waiting to be connected. Once again, rural and semi-rural areas risk being pushed to the back of the queue.
This makes strong local action more important than ever. I have held regular meetings with Ministers to ensure our communities are not overlooked and have secured recognition for the specific challenges we face.
I will continue pressing the case at every level, but your backing through the petition strengthens that fight.
I’m pleased to report there has been real progress on mobile coverage. Vodafone has agreed upgrades across central Farnham, Churt, Grayshott and Hindhead, and plans are advancing for a higher mast in Bordon to improve coverage there and in Lindford.
In more rural areas such as Frensham, satellite-enabled mobile data is now being explored to help tackle long-standing gaps.
Alongside this, I am working with providers to expand standalone 5G coverage across the constituency, benefiting customers of Vodafone, Three, O2 and smaller operators that rely on their networks.
There is still more to do, and I know many are not yet seeing the service they deserve.
But with continued pressure and a strong response to the petition, we can force both Government and providers to deliver the reliable, high-quality connectivity our community needs.
A link to the petition can be found at https://www.gregorystafford.co.uk/
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