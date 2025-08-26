When a family business is lost, the damage goes far beyond the balance sheet. These businesses invest here in the community. They offer stability and opportunity to local people, often employing several generations of the same family. They create a sense of belonging for workers, treat staff as more than numbers, and build loyalty that big companies struggle to match. They are trusted local brands – part of the fabric of our towns and villages – and they innovate to meet local needs, not to please shareholders in distant cities.