Valentine’s Day was not all hearts and flowers for everyone this year, with a sharp rise in romance scams being reported, writes Karenza Farem.
Criminals are now using increasingly sophisticated techniques, including artificial intelligence (AI), to deceive victims and build trust before stealing money.
Alice, 65, who met a man through an online dating app, believed she had found the ideal partner. “He didn’t ask for money right away; he built trust first,” she said. “So, when the investment came up, it didn’t feel risky. It felt like help. I was pleased to send the money.”
The investment, supposedly in cryptocurrency, did not exist, and neither did Alfred, the man who had messaged Alice for months.
The scammer used AI-generated images, deepfake recordings and real-time face- and body-swapping technology to convince Alice he was real. The deception proved devastating. She lost £35,000, along with her confidence and emotional wellbeing.
Romance scams are not new, but they remain one of the most effective forms of fraud. Generative AI now allows criminals to create highly convincing fake identities, adding a powerful new layer of credibility to their schemes. Fake profiles like Alfred’s can be quickly built and deployed across dating and social media platforms to target victims.
Experts warn the technology can also be used to imitate the image, voice or video of trusted individuals, including friends or family members, making scams increasingly difficult to detect.
Fortunately, there are ways to reduce the risk.
Be cautious of messages designed to trigger strong emotions such as urgency, fear or excitement. Take time to pause and verify before responding. Keep devices updated, as software updates often include important security protections.
Be wary of unusual payment requests, particularly those involving cash transfers, cryptocurrency, wire payments or gift cards, which are difficult to trace or recover.
Talking openly about scams with friends and family can also help others recognise warning signs. For advice, email [email protected]. Suspected scams should be reported via Report Fraud at https://www.reportfraud.police.uk/.
Reporting fraud helps police build an intelligence picture of current trends and supports efforts to identify and arrest offenders.
