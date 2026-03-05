What follows is not a condemnation (Jesus is not like that); neither is it an endorsement.
Rather, it is an attempt to identify what Jesus might say to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, based on what Jesus did say to all of us in terms of helping those in need.
This reflection is based on the 25th chapter of Matthew’s Gospel where Jesus said: “Whatever you did for the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me.”
Firstly, I think Jesus would say that we will all be accountable. The Bible makes it clear that Jesus is far more than just a good teacher, healer and miracle worker. He is the author of creation and the judge of the world.
Moreover, we will be judged on how well we have helped the ‘neediest’ in society. To Benjamin Netanyahu he might say: “I know you have a difficult job of leadership but do not forfeit your soul in the interests of nationalism, politics and legacy.”
Next, I think Jesus would say that borders, land and territory are not the only consideration in life. God does not see human boundaries and countries. When God created humankind, he did not firstly create 195 different countries with checkpoints, flags and security forces. God created us as one humanity — male and female he created them.
Thirdly, Jesus identified with the vulnerable. He touched people with leprosy, healed the sick, forgave prostitutes and spent time with the poor.
One of the most vulnerable groups in the first century, as today, were children. What would Jesus say to Benjamin Netanyahu? He might point out that more than 50 percent of people living in Gaza are under the age of 18.
Jesus would acknowledge the trauma of Jewish history, the scars of persecution and the memory of exile and genocide in the 20th century.
Jesus would know about the horrors and injustice of the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.
Jesus himself lived under occupation. Yet Jesus refused to build God’s kingdom through violence.
The one time his friend Peter pulled out a sword in the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus ordered him to put it away immediately and said: “Those who live by the sword will die by the sword.”
This, I humbly suggest, is what Jesus might say to Benjamin Netanyahu.
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