Hundreds of parents travelled to Westminster last week with a clear message: Children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) must not lose their legal rights while reforms are underway.
Since my election, I have met families worn down by delays, appeals and endless form-filling, but determined to be heard. Their message should resonate with everyone in public life.
The scale of the challenge is stark. Around one in five children in England is identified with SEND, and more than 600,000 pupils now have Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs).
A third of parents have sought an assessment for their child, yet far too many wait more than a year for a decision.
On September 15, I spoke in Parliament after more than 120,000 people signed a petition to safeguard children’s statutory rights. I pressed the Government to end assessment delays, invest in Surrey and Hampshire, and protect families’ legal entitlements. Yet when asked for specific policies, the minister could not provide any.
With funding paused for three new special schools in Surrey, the lack of a credible plan is deeply concerning. Later that week, the Education Committee called for proper funding and a culture shift so mainstream schools can include more children effectively—without weakening individual entitlements.
That is the balance we must strike: improve everyday provision and reduce bureaucracy while retaining the legal backstop for those who need it.
Families across our community consistently highlight three priorities: timely assessments and plans that are delivered; stronger support in mainstream schools, such as speech and language services, autism-informed practice and educational psychology; and specialist placements with realistic transport options when mainstream cannot meet a child’s needs.
None of this is radical—it is what the law already requires. The system should meet children where they are, not the other way round.
As vice chair of the cross-party SEND group, I am pressing ministers to rule out any reform that weakens the legal duties owed to children and young people.
I support the committee’s call for investment and practical steps that help schools include more pupils successfully.
Locally, I am working with parents, community groups and local authorities to ensure our challenges are firmly on the education secretary’s desk.
Children only get one childhood. If we get SEND right, we change whole futures.
Recent visits to local primary schools and a headteachers’ conference underline the point: Early action reduces pressure throughout education, into adulthood and working life.
My priority is to secure the decisions and funding to make that a reality for families here.
