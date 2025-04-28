Looking after our elderly isn’t just the right thing to do. It is an investment in the strength of our society.
Across the Farnham and Bordon constituency, I meet pensioners and older residents who spent their lives building the economy, supporting families, and keeping our communities strong. They deserve more than to be treated as an afterthought in Westminster.
The emotional case is obvious. These are our parents, grandparents, and friends. Many have lived through wars, recessions, and periods of profound change.
Through it all, they worked, served, and gave back. After decades of contribution, they deserve to spend their later years with dignity, security, and proper support from the country they helped sustain.
But it is not just about morality; it is about common sense.
The "grey pound" pumps tens of billions into our economy every year. Pensioners and older consumers support our high streets, our pubs, and our small businesses.
Yet too often, they are left out of the conversation about economic growth. If we want a vibrant, thriving economy, we must value their spending power and protect it.
When our elderly feel secure and supported, they are healthier, both mentally and physically. A thriving older population means fewer hospital admissions, less pressure on the NHS, and stronger, more connected communities.
Investing in independent living, social engagement, and preventative healthcare is not just compassionate. It is essential for a healthy future.
Older people also give back in countless ways: volunteering in charity shops, running community groups, supporting neighbours and friends across the country.
But when financial insecurity and ill health creep in, that vital contribution is put at risk. Stronger support for our pensioners means stronger, more resilient communities that benefit everyone.
Yet despite all this, this Labour Government’s policies continue to fall short, leaving too many older citizens feeling overlooked and undervalued.
The decision to cut Winter Fuel Payments has left many pensioners struggling with the basic cost of heating their homes.
Changes to inheritance tax rules have caused deep anxiety for older farmers trying to secure the future of family businesses, which often have been passed down through generations.
Residents in retirement villages have raised serious concerns about rising service charges and growing uncertainty around the new legislation that affects their communities.
And the injustice of frozen pensions for British citizens abroad – an issue I recently raised at Prime Minister’s Questions – remains unresolved, continuing to affect thousands who spent their lives contributing to the UK.
Supporting our elderly is not a burden. It is one of the smartest, most compassionate investments we can make - for them, for our economy, and for the future of our country.