A former 19th-century hop kiln converted into offices in Tongham has been placed on the market for £395,000.
The converted kiln, dating back to the 1800s, was most recently occupied by Adventure Lifesigns Ltd, a company that organised specialist expeditions and adventure experiences for the education sector.
The business entered a Creditors’ Voluntary Liquidation after a sharp reduction in demand, following the introduction of VAT on independent school fees, which affected parents’ ability to fund extra-curricular trips.
Tom Colyer, an associate in the London office of Watling Real Estate, said the building was originally constructed in 1858 as a hop kiln by a local farmer and was later extended.
“It has been used for industrial and commercial purposes before falling into dereliction,” he said. “Around 10 years ago, the previous owner carried out extensive renovation works, separating the premises into three floors and converting one of the former kiln towers into an internal staircase.”
The property offers a total of 2,303 square feet of space, with 694 sq ft on the ground floor, 1,022 sq ft on the first floor and 587 sq ft on the second floor. It is fitted with three-phase power to the ground and first floors, as well as high-speed internet connectivity.
The building sits in a quiet location in Tongham and includes additional land for parking.
Mr Colyer added: “This is a versatile commercial building with a number of potential uses, subject to planning permission. We are optimistic it will generate strong interest from businesses looking for a character property with heritage, as well as from local developers.”
Adventure Lifesigns’ liquidation began in September last year with Brian Baker of Moore Kingston Smith appointed as liquidator.
Watling Real Estate is acting as property adviser to the liquidator, overseeing the marketing campaign being carried out by local agents Adam Fenney of Owen Isherwood and Nick Reeve of Curchod & Co.
