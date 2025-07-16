The curtain came down on the 2024-25 Hampshire Road Race League (HRRL) season in style as Alton Runners turned out in force for the ever-popular Lordshill 10km race.
Held on a fast and flat out-and-back course starting and finishing at Oasis Academy near Southampton, the race was a sell-out.
The weather was warm and humid, making for tough racing conditions. A downpour arrived just as runners crossed the finish line – a welcome cool-off, albeit half an hour too late for most.
All finishers were rewarded with a piece of Lordshill-branded glassware – a memento that’s become a hallmark of the event.
A number of Alton Runners produced impressive performances.
Rachel Walsh stormed home as third female overall and was the first lady from an HRRL club – a superb result that should earn her 100 points in the league. Her time is also expected to be confirmed as a new club record.
Hugh Bethell, running in his 80s, completed the 10km in 60 minutes, finishing as first V80 male – a full 13 minutes ahead of his nearest rival.
Dylan Poulton finished seventh overall and was the first teenager across the line.
Rich Webley clocked a rapid 34.59 to take third place in the MV40 category.
Andrew Tarrant claimed third in the MV60 category with a strong 41.27 finish.
Alton Runner James Kidwell completed all 12 HRRL races for the second season running – a brilliant show of consistency and commitment.
Kidwell was joined in the ‘12 out of 12’ club by John Arbury and Samara Kelleher-Jacobs.
Kathryn Powell raced one day after completing an ultra-marathon, while fellow Alton Runner Christian Coles bagged a 10km personal best on the day.
The 2025-26 HRRL season kicks off earlier than usual with the new Totton 10km race on Sunday, August 31.
