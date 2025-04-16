The sun was shining, the breeze was light and the atmosphere was electric as 821 runners lined up for the much-loved Salisbury ten-mile race.
The race, hosted by the City of Salisbury Athletics & Running Club, once again proved why it’s such a favourite in the running calendar.
With its picturesque route, the sound of the River Avon flowing alongside, and the spire of Salisbury Cathedral as a backdrop, it’s a course runners return to year after year.
The conditions were ideal – 16C with a light breeze – a combination that had competitors feeling fresh and ready to tackle the gently undulating course through the beautiful Woodford Valley.
For many, the route wasn’t just a challenge – it was an opportunity to take in some stunning views of the city and surrounding countryside.
Twenty-nine Alton Runners took on the course.
There was no shortage of team spirit as friends and family cheered on their runners, soaking up the early spring sun.
Leading the charge for the club was Alex Hall, who finished 42nd overall and was the first Alton Runner to cross the line. Hot on his heels was men’s captain Christian Coles, who finished 51st.
On the women’s side, Rachel Walsh was the first Alton lady to complete the course, securing 15th place in the female category.
Among the standout performances of the day was Andrew Lowton, who achieved a personal best and broke the club’s V60 record. Lowton finished first in his 60-64 age group and won a £20 prize for his efforts.
Steph Erskine also achieved a personal best in the ten-mile distance, and broke the age-group club record.
As the finish line approached, every runner was greeted with a turquoise t-shirt, a flapjack and a banana – perfect fuel to recover from a job well done.
By Lydia Andrews