Eleven Farnham Runners took on the London marathon and four ran the Manchester marathon on a busy day for the club.
Chris Matthews, Joe Collins, Matt Saker, Lizzie May, Ivan Chunnett, Linda Tyler, Emma Dawson, Lizzie Morgan, Shirley Perrett and Claire Arnott ran the London marathon, while Liam McMurray, Richard Steedman, Anna Buckmaster and Stephen Buckmaster ran the Manchester marathon.
Despite the warm conditions, all strove to clinch the best time possible. There were some remarkable performances.
Four Farnham Runners also put a great deal of effort into raising sponsorship. Charities will gain more than £7,600, taking club members’ sponsorship from the year 2000 to more than £300,000.
Matthews flew round the London course for a new club M45 marathon record of 2:43.09.
Collins was not far behind and crossed the line in 2:45.10. Saker was the third Farnham Runner home in 3:00.02.
May finished in 3:03.23, Chunnett crossed the line in 3:26.17 and Tyler finished in 3:33.27.
Tyler said: “It was very warm and crowded on the course, but with encouragement from our wonderful team of supporters and knowing how many people were tracking me at home, I managed to dig deep and come ninth out of 778 in the F60-64 age group and secure a Good for Age place for next year.”
Dawson finished in 3:46.05, Morgan crossed the line in 4:40.59 and Holburn finished in 4:46.16. Perrett finished in 5:41.26 and Arnott crossed the line in 6:14.06.
McMurray was the first Farnham Runner home in Manchester, finishing in 2:48.37.
Steedman crossed the line in 3:48.31, Anna Buckmaster finished in 4:29.16 and Stephen Buckmaster finished in 5.07.58.
By Jane Georghiou