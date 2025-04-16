With the spring marathon season in full swing, several Haslemere Border Athletics Club (HBAC) athletes set off for Brighton and with a strong headwind, conditions were not ideal for runners.
The Brighton marathon attracted more than 12,000 runners – representing HBAC were Jake Pillans-Payne, Lyndsay Wade, Laura Smith, Clodagh Burke and Gemma Reeder.
First home was Pillans-Payne in a personal best time of 2:56.41.
Three ladies finished in a sub four-hour time. Smith took an hour off her previous personal best, finishing in 3:53.28. Despite struggling in the last ten kilometres, Wade finished in a personal best 3:36.40. Burke completed the trio in 3:49.07.
Reeder showed the determination needed to complete a marathon. Struggling from the start in the conditions, and with a lack of energy, she dug in deep and never considered giving up.
The London Landmarks half marathon attracted 28,000 runners – among them were HBAC’s Maxine Lane-Badenhop, Jodi Bailey and Helen Crainey.
Crainey continued her strong form, completing her third half marathon in three months and her fastest yet, finishing in 2:40. Lane-Badenhop finished in 2:18 and Bailey in 2:57.
The Beast of the Brecons is a gruelling 20-mile trail run in Llangynidr village in the Brecon Beacons National Park.
The race features 4,000ft of elevation, river crossings and challenging terrain. Sarah Smith was up for the challenge and finished third lady in a superb time of 3:39.20.
The South Downs Way 50-mile race is an epic challenge, particularly on a hot day.
Starting in Worthing, runners are treated to 6,000ft of elevation and breathtaking views all the way to Eastbourne.
Steph Moss, no stranger to the Ultra, ran a fabulous race in 10:22.08.
By Ann Varnes & Philomel Bennett