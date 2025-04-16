Liss Runners’ 2025 season started with the annual Trevor's Challenge.
The scratch race is the club's championship named in honour of the club's founder, Trevor Stothard.
The 51 runners were set off by Julie Alcock after a presentation of flowers by the club's chairwoman Catherine Seager.
With conditions very different from the cool and muddy race last year, the first mile along Riverside Walk was unusually dry.
Runners then headed into Liss Forest along Forest Road before turning left up Mint Road, right into Warren Road and right again for the run in along Rake Road to the finish at the Triangle Centre.
The times from the 3.8-mile race are used to set each runners' starting time and position for the first club handicap race.
This year saw new winners in the male and female categories, with Paul Stokoe and Georgie Freeman crowned champions. The trophies were presented by Margaret Stothard.
Ladies’ results: 1. Georgie Freeman, 2. Gemma Sills, 3. Maddy Smith, 4. Laura Rogers, 5. Emily White, 6. Sarah Tyas, 7. Leoni Barber, 8. Laura Baty, 9. Sandra Sellis, 10. Annette Heitsch, 11. Rosie Watkins, 12. Millie Harfield, 13. Liz Avery, 14. Julia Whetlor, 15. Sara Rhimes, 16. Maddie Jannoe, 17. Laura Armstrong, 18. Mel Jenson, 19. Michelle Norton-Hughes, 20. Alison Strudwick, 21. Jacqui Waddell, 22. Alex Wilkinson, 23. Laura Harding, 24. Rose Lewis, 25. Karen Peck.
Men’s results: 1. Paul Stokoe, 2. Tom Bennie, 3. Rob Nugent, 4. Steve Armstrong, 5. Rob Fleming, 6. Tom White, 7. Tom Frost, 8. Neil Hancock, 9. John Harfield, 10. Paul Turner, 11. Alex Peck, 12. James White, 13. Andy Paton, 14. Stavros Valourdos, 15. Hugh Maddison, 16. Richard Pegden, 17. Ed Rolls, 18. Adrian Albury, 19. Eddie Butters, 20. Warwick Parker, 21. Stuie Lavalette, 22, Noel Wright, 23. Neil Gwatkin, 24. Paul Judge, 25. Simon Tack, 26. Gary Lomas.