Bordon martial artist Mylee Hedges has been named the most successful athlete at the 2025 World Martial Arts Games in Norway.
The 16-year-old, who has represented Team GB for five years, dominated her categories at the prestigious games held in Oslo. The competition, which features athletes in karate, taekwondo and kickboxing, saw a high standard of competition across all disciplines.
Hedges won an impressive 15 medals at the games, including nine gold medals and four silver medals. She also placed fourth in the mixed age team synchronised category.
Her achievements led to Hedges being officially recognised by the World Martial Arts Games Committee, receiving the title of most successful under-18 female athlete, and ultimately the prestigious honour of most successful athlete of the whole competition.
Hedges’ intense training regime takes place across two local clubs. She trains at Senshi Ryuu Martial Arts in Bordon and Farnham, where she is already a second Dan in karate and is working towards her third Dan. She also trains at South Downs Taekwondo, where she is currently a black stripe preparing for her first Dan grading in April.
Hedges was selected for Team GB in February for the five-year cycle, and she has already set her sights on her next major challenge – the British Taekwondo Championships. Following that, she will be training for selections in the new year to represent Great Britain at the European Games, the location of which is yet to be announced.
Despite her world-class achievements, Hedges is still seeking support to help cover the costs of travel to training sessions and major competitions.
Local businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring Hedges and helping her continue her journey to represent her country on the international stage are encouraged to get in touch and email [email protected] for further details.
