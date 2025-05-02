Bordon Petanque Club hosted the Bordon open triples petanque tournament.
Twenty-four teams played three 50-minute games plus one end in the morning.
After lunch, and having seeded the results, the afternoon knockout was split into gold, silver and bronze competitions. All of the competitions also had consolage events.
The gold category main competition winners were Callum Lombard, David Cruz and Axel Cruz.
The silver category main competition winners were Chris Turner, Christian Revill and Eddie Colin.
The bronze category main competition winners were Paula Fauvel, Claire Rickman and Aimee Rickman.
Bordon Petanque Club are a friendly club who have more than 50 members and are always happy to welcome new members.
Anyone who is interested in playing petanque and would like more information should contact Bordon Petanque Club secretary Richard Tigwell by emailing [email protected] or visit the club’s website at https://www.bordonpetanqueclub.co.uk/ for further details.