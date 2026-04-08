Aldershot Traction Bowls and Croquet Club are looking forward to their third season.
Since the club’s formation two years ago, growth in membership has meant the club have embarked on a planned programme of improvements.
During the off-season, the club installed a new irrigation system which provides overnight watering to save water and provide the perfect playing surface.
The club’s new season begins with an open day from 10am on Saturday, April 18. There will be the opportunity to try bowls and croquet. All equipment will be provided.
All are welcome to come along, from experienced players to those who have never played before. Club members will be there to play alongside novices and teach the simple rules of both sports.
Throughout the season there are five sessions a week where members can turn up and play socially with others. There is an online booking system for individual matches.
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