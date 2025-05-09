The Carpet Bowls League held at Frensham Royal British Legion Club came to an end when, after a fish and chip supper and target bowls competition, the winners’ shield and medals were awarded.
The winner of the target bowls was Stephanie Stevens with a score of 50 points accumulated over two games.
The league was competed for by members of the Frensham RBL Club and Frensham RBL Bowls Club, as well as Bourne Bowls Club.
The eight teams were formulated by organisers Les Trusler and Chris Bonner, and each team played each other several times over the course of the season.
The winning team were Brian Tavener, Sandie Harris, Gerry Harris and Stuart Wilson, who clinched the title by four points.
The excess from match fees and raffles resulted in a donation of £362 each for the Legion Club and Frensham RBL Bowls Club. Jon Pitman thanked Bonner and Trusler for organising the league.