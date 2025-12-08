Alec Stewart is returning to his full-time position of director of men’s cricket at Surrey.
Stewart had stepped back from the role at the end of the 2024, taking on a position as men’s high performance advisor with a reduced workload as he supported his wife in her long-running battle with cancer.
Stewart took up the position of director of men’s cricket in 2013, with Surrey winning four County Championship titles during his tenure.
The club have also continued to develop local talent who represent the club and also progress on to play for England. This includes four members of the side taking on Australia in the Ashes who have come through Surrey's talent pathway.
“Surrey has always been my home and I am now ready to return to full-time duties with the club,” said Stewart.
“My priorities have always been to support the cricket management team and the squad to be the best county in the country, to bring cricketers into our professional squad through our pathway system and help players to fulfil their dreams of representing their country.”
Surrey chairman Oli Slipper said: “Alec is a legend of Surrey and we are looking forward to having him back in his role as director of men's cricket.
“Alec's record speaks for itself and he's been the driving force in so much of the club's success over many, many years.”
Surrey chief executive Steve Elworthy said: “Alec’s commitment, drive and attention to detail has built the team into the side it is today and we know he will continue to progress the team as he resumes his role at the helm on the men’s game in the county.
“Alec has remained an important part of the cricket management team over the past 12 months and he continues to drive the highest of standards across the club.”
