Alton’s second team earned an impressive 101-run win against Hursley Park.
Alton were put into bat and were pegged back to 66 for three.
Opener Ethan van der Linde (73) anchored the innings and added 118 with Joey Paul (71) as the Brewers posted 232 for nine.
Hursley Park lost early wickets but rebuilt well until a tight spell from Kartik Tank (three for 36) tore through the middle order and put Alton in control.
Wilf Bridger (three for 22) mopped up the tail as Alton ended with a resounding win.