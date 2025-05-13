Alton’s second team lost by 17 runs at home to Parley on Saturday.
Arul Appavoo (three for 35) took two early wickets, but Parley were able to rebuild and keep the scoreboard moving throughout.
Some tight bowling from Kartik Tank (one for 29) kept Parley in check, but a late surge from Ollie Green (58) boosted the visitors to 236 on a deck with some assistance for the seamers.
Alton started the chase smoothly, with Michael Heffernan (33) putting the Brewers ahead of the rate, and in spite of a couple quick wickets, the hosts were well poised at 102 for two.
However, when Heffernan fell Parley turned the screw.
Thomas Saunders (five for 26) took some key wickets, and despite a late flurry from Matt Crane (31) Alton fell short.