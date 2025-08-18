The key partnership, though, was between Foakes and Josh Blake – who had taken over behind the stumps earlier – as they cracked 77 off just six overs. Looking unperturbed despite still needing 40 off the last three, Foakes hit four fours and two sixes while Blake made 27 from 21. Just four were needed when the latter departed but two no-balls from Dan Douthwaite ensured the hosts were home with half an over in hand.