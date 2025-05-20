Clanfield returned to winning ways with a fine 30-run victory at United Services Portsmouth on Saturday.
The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first at Burnaby Road, and openers Mike Collins (21) and Mike Bradley (29) put on 52 for the first wicket.
Clanfield were 85 for two at drinks, and then accelerated the run rate superbly.
Tommy Hughes (96 not out) and Tom Wright (36) put on 81 for the third wicket, and further strong hitting from Hughes saw the innings finish on an imposing 218 for four.
US Portsmouth’s innings had the heart ripped out of it with opener Kuthub Malikoo (five for 25) clean bowling the first four batters to leave the home side struggling on 41 for four.
While some late order hitting by Arif Ahmadzai (26) and Michael Michalia (19) saw a recovery, the innings closed on 188 all out.