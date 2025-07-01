Clanfield’s second team won by eight wickets at home to Bishop’s Waltham’s third team.
The hosts reduced the visitors to 83 for four at South Lane Meadow, with Robert Brien (two for 26), Lewis Brown (one for 20) and Mark Hamilton (one for 31) taking the wickets.
Strong middle-order batting by Luca Pennock (47) and Joshua Oddie (29 not out) allowed the visitors to recover and score 165 for seven off their allotted 40 overs, with David Sansom (two for 23) and Adam Smith (one for 20) impressing with the ball for Clanfield.
Clanfield openers Kevin Goodship and Alex Graham were in top form, scoring freely off anything the Bishop’s Waltham bowlers could throw at them as the hosts reached 100 in fairly quick time.
The introduction of Alfie Scott (two for 13) led to the breakthrough as he bowled Graham for 78 and Simon Walton for a duck to leave Clanfield on 146 for two.
However, the game was already in the bag for the hosts and Smith (12 not out) and Goodship (61 not out) saw Clanfield home to an emphatic victory in the 31st over.
